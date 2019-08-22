San Sebastian Festival Adds Six Films to Competition

Olivier Assayas' 'Wasp Network' will also screen after co-star Penelope Cruz receives a Donostia Award.

Six more films have been added to the official competition of this year's 67th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

The festival also announced that Olivier Assayas' Wasp Network will get a special screening on Sept. 27 following the gala in which co-star Penelope Cruz is given one of the event's lifetime achievement Donostia Awards.

Among the newly announced films vying for the top Golden Shell award is Mustang director Alice Winocour's new story about a female astronaut living alone with her 7-year-old daughter, Proxima, starring Matt Dillon and Eva Green.

UK director Sarah Gavron will premiere Rocks, from a story by Ikoko, about two teens abandoned by their mother and hiding the fact that they're living alone from the authorities.

Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Brazilian director Paxton Winters is screening Pacified, a story about the friendship between a teenager and a drug trafficker set against the police crackdown on Rio's favelas during the Olympic Games.

Tibetan director Sonthar Gyal will premiere his latest feature, Lhamo and Skalbe, about a couple whose past prevents them from marrying. Portgual's Goncalo Waddington debuts his first feature, Patrick, about a young man who turns up in a Parisian prison 12 years after being kidnapped as a child.

Malgorzata Szumowska's U.S.-Ireland-Belgium-Poland co-production The Other Lamb turns on a teenage girl who starts to doubt the religious convictions of the cult she's been raised in.

The films add to the list of titles previously announced for the official selection, including opening-night film Blackbird, starring Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet, and closing night out-of-competition title The Song of Names, starring Tim Roth and Clive Owen.

The festival runs Sept. 20-Sept. 28.