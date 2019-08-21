San Sebastian Sidebar Adds Steven Soderbergh's 'Laundromat,' Casey Affleck's 'Light of My Life'

The festival announced more titles for its Pearls sidebar, including out-of-competition closing film 'The Climb' from Michael Angelo Covino.

The San Sebastian International Film Festival on Wednesday unveiled 10 more titles for its Pearls sidebar, including Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, in a tale turning on the Panama Papers investigation.

Other titles set for the selection include Casey Affleck's Berlin Panorama entry Light of My Life, which follows a father and daughter in a world where women have largely disappeared, and Robert Eggers' Cannes screener The Lighthouse, which stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers on a distant island who slowly slip into madness.

Michael Angelo Covino's Un Certain Regard screener The Climb, a comedy about the friendship between two men, will close the Pearls section in an out-of-competition slot.

Other films, which screened at Cannes this year, are also invited to play in Pearls. They include Celine Sciamma's 18th century-set Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Nicolas Pariser's philosophical Alice and the Mayor.

From Latin America, two veterans return to San Sebastian: Chile's Pablo Larrain with Ema, about a couple dealing with a failed adoption, and Colombia's Ciro Guerra with Waiting for the Barbarians. Both films are also competing in Venice.

The 2018 Donostia Award winner Hirokazu Koreeda will screen The Truth, starring Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche as mother and daughter. And Japan's Makoto Shinkai will give animated feature Weathering With You its European premiere in San Sebastian.

Previously announced titles in the San Sebastian sidebar include Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, Ken Loach's Sorry We Missed You, Cannes prize winners Les Miserables, The Specials, Fire Will Come and Beanpole, and Berlin screeners So Long, My Son and Amazing Grace.

All of the works compete for the City of Donostia/San Sebastian Audience Award, which includes two prizes: one for best film (50,000 euros) and the other for best European film (20,000 euros).