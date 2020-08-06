San Sebastian Film Festival Adds 'Supernova', Shane MacGowan Doc to Competition

'Supernova,' starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a gay couple on holiday, will have its world premiere at San Sebastian

Harry Macqueen's feature, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, will have its world premiere at the Spanish festival, which will also debut 'Crock of Gold,' Julien Temple's look at The Pogues frontman.

The San Sebastian Festival has added several new titles to its competition lineup, including new features from British helmers Harry Macqueen and Julien Temple.

Supernova, Macqueen's follow-up to his celebrated debut Hinterland, stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as Sam and Tusker, a gay couple, together for 20 years, traveling across the English countryside on holiday. Tusker has been diagnosed with young-onset dementia, and they know they have very little time left together.

"It is a huge honor to be premiering the film at San Sebastian this year," Macqueen said in a statement. "Supernova is a film about how love overcomes even the hardest human experiences and what we are willing to sacrifice for the people we adore. It is a romantic and life affirming film, which at a time like this seems more important than ever."

A life-affirming tale of a different sort is to be found in Temple's Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan. The music documentary, produced by Johnny Depp, is a portrait of the legendary Irish folk punk musician, lead singer of The Pogues and notorious wild man. Crock of Gold is the latest in Temple's cinematic chronicles of rock music, following such acclaimed music docs as 2000's The Filth and the Fury, about the Sex Pistols, Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten (2007) and The Ecstasy of Wilko Johnson (2015).

Keeping to the musical theme, actor Matt Dillon will present a special screening in San Sebastian of his documentary El Gran Fellove. The film, a portrait of Cuban musician Francisco Fellove, is Dillon's second film as a director, following the 2002 thriller City of Ghosts.

Other titles in the running for San Sebastian's Golden Shell competition award this year are Passion Simple from French-Lebanese director Danielle Arbid and Eduardo Crespo's Argentinian drama We Will Never Die. Passion Simple was among the titles picked for the Cannes 2020 lineup that will screen in San Sebastian after Cannes was forced to cancel due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Other Cannes 2020 titles that will have their world premiere in San Sebastian include Francois Ozon's Summer of 85, Another Round from Thomas Vinterberg and Naomi Kawase's True Mothers.

The 2020 San Sebastian Film Festival kicks off Sept. 18 with the out-of-competition world premiere of Woody Allen’s new comedy Rifkin’s Festival.