'The Song of Names' to Close San Sebastian Film Festival

The historical drama, starring Tim Roth and Clive Owen, will have its international premiere at the Spanish event.

The San Sebastian International Film Festival will close this year's 67th edition with the international premiere of The Song of Names, starring Tim Roth, Catherine McCormack and Clive Owen.

The film will screen in an out-of-competition slot on the Spanish event's closing night on Sept. 28.

Canadian François Girard (The Red Violin, Silk, Boychoir) directed the drama based on the novel of the same name by Norman Lebrecht. The story focuses on a 9-year-old boy in London at the start of World War II who befriends a violin prodigy, who is also a Polish-Jewish refugee, only to have him disappear without a trace.

The Canada-U.K.-Hungary co-production is distributed internationally by Hanway Films and in Spain by Filmax.

British actor Roth is receiving an honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award on Tuesday at the Sarajevo Film Festival. The Song of Names is also screening in Toronto next month.

San Sebastian opens on Sept. 20 with Roger Michell's Blackbird, starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska and Sam Neill. Costa-Gavras and Peneloipe Cruz have been announced as lifetime achievement Donostia Prize award winners for this year's edition.