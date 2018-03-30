Sanaa Lathan Identified as Mystery Beyonce Biter (Report)

'Girls Trip' star Tiffany Haddish fueled the search for the biter when she relayed the story to GQ in an interview published this week.

After days of investigation by reporters and late-night personalities alike, Sanaa Lathan has been confirmed as the actress who bit Beyonce at a D'Usse VIP party late last year.

On Friday, Page Six reported that multiple sources identified the Love & Basketball star as the person behind the famous bite, though Lathan has denied that she was the culprit. Earlier this week, Lathan tweeted in response to rumors, "Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite."

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish fueled the search for the biter when she relayed the story to GQ in an interview published this week. “There was this actress there,” Haddish told GQ of the December 2017 party where the event allegedly occurred, “that's just, like, doing the mostest.” Haddish added, “She bit Beyonce in the face.”

According to Haddish, Beyonce walked away and told her husband, Jay-Z. Later, Haddish added, the actress in question told her to stop dancing. Haddish said that she told Beyonce she wanted to confront the actress, but that the Lemonade singer told her, "Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill."