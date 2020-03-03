Sanaa Lathan Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The 'Love & Basketball' star was previously with ICM Partners.

Sanaa Lathan has left ICM Partners for CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

After early success in supporting and ensemble roles in such films as Blade, The Wood and The Best Man, she took center stage in Gina Prince-Bythewood's romance classic Love & Basketball, for which received an Independent Spirit nomination for female lead and won the BET, Black Reel and NAACP Image Awards. Since then, Lathan has appeared in a diverse array of film genres, with credits that include Brown Sugar, Out of Time, Alien vs. Predator,Something New, The Family That Preys, Contagion, The Best Man Holiday, American Asasssin and Native Son. She also executive producedThe Perfect Guy and produced Nappily Ever After, both of which she starred in.

In television, Lathan starred in Prince-Bythewood's Fox drama Shots Fired and most recently joined the cast of Showtime's The Affair for its final two seasons. Her other TV credits include CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone, FX's Nip/Tuck and a long-running gig as the voice of Donna Tubbs on Fox's Family Guy and The Cleveland Show. She recently finished filming Netflix's Hit and Run.

Lathan's Broadway debut, in 2004's staging of A Raisin in the Sun, earned her a Tony nomination for best featured actress in a play.

She continues to be represented by attorney Stephen Barnes at Morris Yorn.