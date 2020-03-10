Sanders, Biden Cancel Cleveland Rallies Over Virus Fears

The Democratic presidential candidates are canceling their scheduled events on Super Tuesday II.

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are canceling their scheduled rallies in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Mike Casca, a spokesman for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, says the Sanders campaign is canceling the event “Out of concern for public health and safety.” Sanders had been set to speak there as results from Democratic primary voting taking place in six states rolled in Tuesday night.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” Casca said. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”

Biden was also scheduled to hold his own rally in Cleveland later Tuesday. A spokesman for the 77-year-old former vice president, after first indicating there was no cancellation coming, said they were canceling out of abundance of caution.

"In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled. We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this. Additional details on where Vice President Biden will address the press tonight are forthcoming," said Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield.

The newly formed two-man race for the Democratic presidential nomination debutedTuesday, a week after Biden benefited from a rapid consolidation of moderate and establishment voters, while Sanders outlasted Elizabeth Warren as the progressive left’s last hope.

Tuesday sees six primaries that will put a combined 352 delegates at stake between Biden and Sanders.