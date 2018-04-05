'The Sandlot' Celebrates 25 Years: Favorite Quotes, Cast Confessions, Sequel Teases and More

"You bob for apples in the toilet, and you like it," ranked in the cast's favorite lines.

Actor Patrick Renna still recalls shooting a sequence of the 1993 film The Sandlot with director David Mickey Evans when the helmer was "on a bullhorn, just shouting lines." It was "so great" to have a director shouting profanities out for him to repeat back to camera when he was a kid, Renna said.

Twenty-five years after the release of the beloved baseball movie, which starred primarily children, director David Mickey Evans came together with now fully-grown cast members Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael 'Squints' Palledorous), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Marty York (Alan 'Yeah-Yeah' McClennan), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks) and Patrick Renna (Hamilton "Ham" Porter) to celebrate the anniversary and recall memorable moments of the production.

When pressed to share untold stories among the cast, the boys confess, "We all snuck into Basic Instinct when it came out."

Among the group's favorite lines in the film was "Bake him like a toasted cheeser," and "You bob for apples in the toilet, and you like it." Evans said the most famous line in the film, "You're killing me, Smalls" was totally improvised during the filming of the scene. He added that in the Japanese translation, the line is equivalent to, "Hurry up! My clothes are going out of style!"

When asked if the cast were open to the idea of a sequel, Evans said, "I'm in. You guys in?" For now, we will have to wait and see, and continue re-watching the 1993 classic.