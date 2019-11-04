Sandra Bullock to Star in, Produce Netflix's 'Unforgiven' Movie Adaptation

Graham King will also produce the feature based on ITV's 2009 miniseries about a woman released from prison and seeking to reunite with her estranged sister.

Sandra Bullock is to partner with GK Film's Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody) on an untitled feature for Netflix based on Unforgiven, the 2009 ITV miniseries.

Bullock will star in and produce the long-gestating movie adaptation that has Nora Fingscheidt on board to direct. The original British three-parter, written by Sally Wainwright, followed Ruth Slater as a woman released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for a violent crime and looking to reunite with the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

Bullock will perform the role of Ruth Slater in the Netflix movie. That starring role was played by Suranne Jones in the original British mini-series.

The feature adaptation will also have Veronica Ferres producing. Fingscheidt made her directorial debut with her film Systemsprenger, which premiered at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, where the director won the Silver Bear for new perspectives in cinema.

Oscar winner Christopher McQuarrie (The Usual Suspects, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation) will adapt the British miniseries for the Netflix feature.

Bullock’s latest feature, Bird Box, also streamed on Netflix.

The executive producer credits on the Unforgiven adaptation are shared by Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Wainwright and Colin Vaines.