Sandra Oh Wins SAG Award for 'Killing Eve,' Thanks "Fellow Creative Dreamers"

Sandra Oh won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Killing Eve on Sunday.

"I celebrate my fellow nominees, Oh said as she took the stage. She went on to thank the cast and her mentors, "all the fellow creative dreamers and actors — I have felt your support so tremendously." Oh went on to recall, "Jamie Fox pulled me aside in 2006 and said 'keep going,'" in reference to her career.

Backstage, Oh considered the state of the industry. "What do I think about diversity? May it continue to grow. Are we there yet? Of course not, but it’s always good to have something to aspire to and continue to work toward; to see ourselves in a deeply human need — I continue to work towards that."

The actress beat out Julia Garner and Laura Linney for Ozark, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale and Robin Wright for House of Cards.

This is the fourth win and sixth nomination for Oh.

The 2019 SAG Awards, simulcast live on TNT and TBS, took place Jan. 27 at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles. Megan Mullally served as the show's second-ever host, following in the footsteps of Kristen Bell last year.