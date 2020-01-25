Santa Barbara Film Fest Honors 'The Birdcatcher's Son' With Audience Choice Award

Elsewhere, the award for Best International Feature Film went to Fatos Berisha's 'The Flying Circus.'

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival, dedicated to showcasing independent and international cinema, revealed its winning films for the 35th iteration of the festival on Saturday during a breakfast at the Belmond El Encanto resort.

Chosen by a jury of filmmakers and critics, the films received honors in categories including best social justice film and best nordic film, in addition to recognizing the most outstanding live-action, short and animated projects.

Among the winners, Richard Hobert's The Birdcatcher's Son won the festival's top prize, the Audience Choice Award, while Fatos Berisha's The Flying Circus was handed the Jeffrey C. Barbakow award for Best International Feature Film. In addition, the Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema went to William Nicholson's Hope Gap.

"It’s been a wonderful 35 years celebrating international cinema as well as our local roots," said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling in a statement. "We are grateful for all of the staff, volunteers, audiences and filmmakers that were able to join us at SBIFF to come together as a community to celebrate over 200 films – forge a sense of community and love that defies boundary."

Elsewhere at the festival, South Korean filmmaker Boon Jong Ho was feted as Director of the Year for his dramedy Parasite.

Looking ahead, the 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Jan. 27 — Feb. 6, 2021, featuring over 200 films and numerous world and U.S. premieres.

A full list of 2020 winners follows.

Audience Choice Award sponsored by The Santa Barbara Independent: Richard Hobert's The Birdcatcher's Son (Fågelfångarens son)

Best Documentary Short Film Award: Henry Roosevelt’s Sixth of June

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Live-Action Short Film: Jianna Maartin’s Sin Cielo

Bruce Corwin Award – Best Animated Short Film: Jonathan Langager’s Cosmic Fling

Best Documentary Award sponsored by SEE International: Brian Morrison’s Bastards’ Road

Jeffrey C. Barbakow Award – Best International Feature Film: Fatos Berisha’s The Flying Circus (Cirku Fluturues)

Panavision Spirit Award for Independent Cinema: William Nicholson’s Hope Gap

Nueva Vision Award for Spain/Latin America Cinema: Gerardo Herrero’s The Goya Murders

Valhalla Award for Best Nordic Film: Jesper W. Nielsen’s The Exception (Undtagelsen)

ADL Stand Up Award sponsored by ADL Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties: Lydia Dean Pilcher's Liberté: A Call to Spy

Social Justice Award for Documentary Film: Katherin Hervey’s The Prison Within