Los Angeles County, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills Again Implement Curfews

Culver City has also set a 6 p.m. curfew order.

Los Angeles County and several cities in the area extended curfew orders on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as protests are again scheduled in some areas of Southern California.

Los Angeles pushed back its curfew time from the habitual 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday night until 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. Santa Monica's curfew will begin on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Thursday, a rollback from previous days, while Beverly Hills' curfew is set to start at 1 p.m. in the city's business district and 4 p.m. elsewhere, with both ending at 6 a.m. Thursday. Culver City's curfew will last from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Protests are so far scheduled Wednesday afternoon for Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, West Hollywood and La Verne. After a few tumultuous days of major standoffs between police and protestors, protests on Tuesday were largely peaceful, with large gatherings in Windsor Square in front of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti's house and in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Times reported that "several dozen" people were arrested on Tuesday in downtown L.A. after not adhering to the city's 6 p.m. curfew order.