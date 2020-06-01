Los Angeles Extends Countywide Curfew

Santa Monica and Beverly Hills citywide curfews will get underway at 1 p.m. Monday for their business districts and 4 p.m. citywide. The Beverly Hills curfew extends through 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Santa Monica and Beverly Hills will continue curfews on Monday after seeing looting and violence following protests over the weekend.

Santa Monica Police Chief Cynthia Renaud said in a news conference Monday that more than 400 people were arrested Sunday on various charges, including burglary, looting and assault with a deadly weapon. She said 95 percent of the suspects were not residents of Santa Monica.

Beverly Hills experienced looting and fires in its Fairfax District on Saturday, while Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade also endured looting and fires.

Culver City joined Santa Monica and Beverly Hills in extending their curfew beginning at 4 p.m. Monday to Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.Residents are advised to remain in their homes during these hours.

After Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti enlisted helped from the National Guard — about 1,000 National Guard personnel were deployed Saturday night after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for all of Los Angeles County — about 100 troops were brought in to Santa Monica on Sunday night to help get the crowds to disperse, according to the Santa Monica Police Chief. They remained in the city Monday to patrol.

The citywide protests, which began in Minneapolis following George Floyd's death Monday after a police officer pressed a knee on his neck until he stopped breathing, have left parts of the city a grid of broken windows, burned-out buildings and ransacked stores. The unrest has since become a national phenomenon as protesters decry years of deaths at police hands.

In response, Los Angeles County enacted a countywide curfew amid protests. Residents were alerted by a public safety alert on their mobile devices that the curfew had been put into place for 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. the following day. The countywide curfew is currently extended through Tuesday at 6 a.m.

"In the midst of national chaos, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed the existence of a local emergency: Civil unrest," the announcement read. "The effects of public calamity caused disaster and extreme peril to the safety of people and property. Because of the dangers which often occur under cover of darkness and the difficulty to preserve public safety during these hours, a curfew was ordered, as allowed by Government Code Section 8634. At the direction of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and until further notification, a county-wide curfew was imposed."