Santiago de Chile Film Festival Unveils Full Lineup

SANFIC's international guest list includes 'Narcos' star Wagner Moura and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Narcos star Wagner Moura and Mexican actor-director Gael Garcia Bernal will top the international guest list at the 15th edition of Santiago de Chile International Film Festival (SANFIC), which today announced its main lineup, headed by three main competitions: international films, Chilean films, and Short Film Local Talents.

An actor, director and musician, Brazil's top star Moura will present a focus on his work with a selection of his films as well as his directorial debut Marighella, which will be the festival's opening night film.

Premiered at the Berlin film festival, Marighella is a biopic of Brazilian left-wing activist Carlos Marighella (played by musician Seu Jorge), who championed the resistance against the country's military dictatorship in the 1960s and was killed by police forces.

Mexican star Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) will bring Chicuarotes, the actor/producer' second film as a director after his 2007 debut Deficit. Premiered in Cannes, Chicuarotes is a drama set in the Mexico City slums about a couple of teenage delinquents who move on from petty crime to serious illegal business. Garcia Bernal also recently co-created, directed and starred in Here on Earth, a Mexican political corruption drama series from Fox Networks Latin America.

Moura and Garcia Bernal joined forces this year in Olivier Assayas' spy drama Wasp Network, a true story of Cuban spies in US territory during the 1990s, featuring Edgar Ramirez and Penelope Cruz.

SANFIC has also announced a new partnership with the Berlin Film Festival and its Berlinale Spotlight program to screen five short films from the Berlinale Shorts section, including the Golden Bear winner, Ines Moldavsky's The Men Behind The Wall (Israel).

“In this edition we will screen nearly 100 films of excellent quality, including 10 world premieres, 38 Latin American premieres, and 41 local premieres, many of them screened in top festivals such as Cannes and Berlin," said Francisca Florenzano, head of the CorpArtes Foundation, which organizes SANFIC together with production company Storyboard Media.

The 15th edition of SANFIC will take place in Aug. 18-25. The full lineup is available in the festival's website.