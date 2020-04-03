Sara Bareilles "Fully Recovered" From Coronavirus, Singer Says

The "Brave" singer says she's “really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.”

Sara Bareilles on Thursday announced she was diagnosed with coronavirus weeks ago, but had since made a full recovery.

The singer talked about her experience with the virus, which is now a worldwide pandemic, and she stressed the importance of social distancing during an Instagram Live video.

“Just wanted to check-in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet,” the "Brave" singer started. “Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do. I had it, just so you know, I’m fully recovered, just so you know.”

Bareilles, 40, said she is “thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love," adding she is “really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.”

She did not offer any specifics about when she contracted the virus, however on March 14 she wrapped a Broadway run of Waitress, which starred Gavin Creel, who previously said he believed he had contracted coronavirus.

Other stars who contracted the virus and are in the midst of recovery include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Aaron Tveit, Daniel Dae Kim, Chris Cuomo, Andy Cohen and Idris Elba.