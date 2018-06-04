Sara Gilbert Speaks Out About 'Roseanne' Cancellation on 'The Talk'

Sara Gilbert opened up about the quick cancellation of Roseanne on Monday’s (June 4) episode of The Talk.

“I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this,” began The Talk cohost and Roseanne actress. “I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love & inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way."

Gilbert added that she stands by the show’s abrupt cancellation. “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made,” she said.

Roseanne was canceled following star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet targeted at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett on May 29.

Gilbert previously responded to her costar’s comments by tweeting, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least." She continued, “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member."