Sara Gilbert Gets Emotional During Her Final Episode of 'The Talk'

"It is like not having your sister with you anymore," fellow moderator Sharon Osbourne told Gilbert as the creator and executive producer of the CBS daytime show exited the series.

Sara Gilbert said goodbye to The Talk during Friday's episode of the CBS daytime talk show.

In addition to co-hosting The Talk, Gilbert created and executive produces the talk show. Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba also serve as co-hosts of the show.

During the episode, Gilbert got emotional while sharing a story about when Osbourne was first hired to be a moderator on the show. Gilbert and Osbourne are the only two panelists to have been on the show since its first season in 2010.

"From the beginning of the show, I really wanted Sharon to be on this panel, and I fought for her to be here and she wanted to do it and I was so grateful," Gilbert said as she wiped tears from her eyes.

"I know this is completely unprofessional, but right after I got the job I called her and was like, 'I don't know what I'm doing. How do I do this?' And she said, 'Just be yourself,'" she recalled. "You gave me permission to do that over these years and we've shared so much together. So much joy and pain. And we've been there with each other and for each other through so many moments."

Gilbert added that she will have to get used to not seeing Osbourne at work on a daily basis. "I have to figure out how to not see you every day. I'm gonna be sitting in your yard or something," she joked. "I love you and I know this is not a goodbye and we're gonna be in each others lives. I'll make sure of that."

The segment concluded with the two women hugging.

Osbourne also praised Gilbert during the episode.

"Coming every day and seeing Sara… She can read me and I can read her. If there's anything on my mind, I tell Sara. And now it's like I won't have Sara," said Osbourne.

She also revealed that Gilbert has been helpful while her husband Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with health issues. "While my husband's been sick, Sara's just gone out of her way to find little things that she knows he'll like and buy them for him, and he considers her a friend, too," she said.

"She's like a sister that I never had, and it's like I can tell her things and she gives me good advice, and I know if I tell her things it won't go anywhere else," Osbourne continued. "It's like a sacred thing."

Osbourne added that Gilbert's departure from the show will be hard. "It is like not having your sister with you anymore," she said. "But she only lives down the road, and I will be paying her many visits, and she's not going out of any of our lives. She's here. She's still a producer on this show and I know all the times when I'm not here, I'm sure Sara will sit in for me."

Gilbert then told all of the moderators that she will always be there for them.

The other co-hosts later took turns to reflect on some of their favorite memories with Gilbert.

Underwood recalled meeting Gilbert while she was being interviewed to be on the show. "What I loved about that meeting was — I felt I was just talking a little bit too long and I said, 'Whatever you do, keep this going for other people.' You care about so many people. You created something that gave a lot of people a lot of work, but you opened a lot of us into your life," she said.

"To be with you, to see the courtship, the love. To be invited to your wedding as your wacky black cousin," she said before the table erupted into laughter.

"I never thought in my life that I would make a friend like you. You are a great mother, a great wife, companion. You are a great businesswoman and that I truly respect," Underwood continued. "You have challenged me in ways that I never thought. You got me out of my comfort zone and everybody needs a good friend that knows that there's more in you than even you understand and you bring that out of people."

Following Underwood's sentiment, Inaba said that she wrote something to say but instead chose to speak from the heart. She shared that she was intimidated when she first met Gilbert.

"I always get to look right into your eyes and what I learned is that you have the most beautiful and sensitive and compassionate heart," said Inaba. "I don't think you always share it with everybody, but I feel so blessed that I got to sit this close for these last few months and share and feel the warmth of your heart."

Inaba added that Gilbert has "the biggest heart I've ever experienced." She continued, "What I love most about you is I have learned so much about how to have integrity with myself cause there's no way that I look into your eyes and come to this table and be my fullest self because you expect nothing less from any of us and I appreciate you because it's what you do."

"I'm thanking you from the bottom of my heart for creating this space, for not only all of us but everyone at home, to share in where we can be our best selves and learn and grow," she concluded.

Eve said that she was surprised how emotional Gilbert's exit made her. "I feel very honored and lucky that you have opened up and have let me in to see this other part of you because it is so sweet and it is so loving and it is so encompassing," she said. "You do make me feel like I can be more honest. You've helped me be more honest."

After Eve said that sitting next to Gilbert made her feel smarter, and she thanked Gilbert for her friendship. "I feel very honored and happy that I can now call you a friend," she said. "I'm gonna miss you every day."

The episode also included a montage of Gilbert's most memorable moments on the show, including clips from her first episode, a Roseanne-themed sketch that she did with John Goodman and her pregnancy announcement.

Gilbert announced her departure from The Talk in April. She explained that she felt "out of balance" while working on both The Talk and ABC's The Conners, which was renewed for a second season in March.