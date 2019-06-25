Sara Moonves Named Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine Amid Brand Acquisition

The publication's former style director replaces longtime editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi.

Future Media Group announced Tuesday that it has acquired fashion publication W Magazine from Condé Nast, who owned the title since 1999. Amid the acquisition, Sara Moonves, daughter of Les Moonves, has replaced longtime editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi as the first female editor-in-chief in 47 years of the magazine's history.

Formerly at Vogue and T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Moonves has worked at W Magazine since 2017 as Style Director. "I am excited to be a part of the future of W, an iconic brand that has always inspired me," said Moonves in a statement. "W is W because of our amazing contributors, and I look forward to continuing to work with them in my new role. It is an honor to be able to guide this brand into its promising future."

Among other changes it is making moving forward, Future Media Group plans to expand the digital and experiential media footprint of W, while continuing the regular schedule of publishing 8 annual print issues.

The acquisition brings W together with fine watch publication Watch Journal and global contemporary design publication Surface, which are already under the Future Media Group banner. As part of the rebranding, Future Media Group will establish an office bureau in Los Angeles, where the three teams will collaborate in the same office. Future Media Group will also maintain the operation of W offices in Milan, Paris and New York.

Speaking about the promotion of Moonves, Future Media Group CEO Mark Lotenberg said, "Sara has impeccable taste and a keen eye for how a media brand should evolve in today's fast-paced media landscape. She has enormous credibility in the fashion community, not to mention a forward-thinking sensibility that will bring W beyond its core print distribution into various offline, online and augmented formats."

Since its launch in 1972, W Magazine has covered photography, fashion, art, film, style and celebrity with an emphasis on visual storytelling.