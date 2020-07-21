TikTok Star Sarah Cooper Reveals Trump Insights She's Gained from Viral Videos

The comedian, who has amassed a strong Hollywood following, also shared where she draws the line with her presidential parodies.

Comedian Sarah Cooper says her TikTok videos have allowed her to get inside the president's head.

The writer and actress, famous for her short videos where she lip syncs to excerpts of Donald Trump's speeches, interviews and press briefings, has learned what the man in charge enjoys or hates talking about.

"Any time he had to talk about grief, or loss of life, he stumbled. He's not comfortable with empathy," the TikTok star shared in an interview with Vanity Fair. "He's not comfortable with grief. He's not comfortable with anything that makes him feel bad or look bad."

The New York resident, who has amassed 1.9 million Twitter followers including Jerry Seinfeld, Henry Winkler, Trevor Noah, Ava DuVernay and more, told the outlet that her viewers include a mix of people. There are people who aren't the 45th president's biggest fans, but then there are also those who fervidly support the reality TV-star turned President of the United States, possibly including Trump himself, Cooper suspects.

While it seems the comedian mocks almost all of the president's speeches, from his claims of acing a cognitive test to his priorities for a second term, she revealed that she holds back on others. Cooper said she draws the line at the president's harsh words, noting that he would never lip sync or parody comments that to her seem "just evil."

"He messed up several words at a Memorial Day speech and people were like, 'You should do that!' But no. It's still a sacred day," she told Vanity Fair.

Cooper said while quarantine boredom and lip syncs shot her up to TikTok fame, she's ultimately looking forward to creating her own material. She told the magazine that she's working on a show about "an overly confident boss who 'fucks up all over the place and still somehow fails up.'"