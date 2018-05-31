Sarah Huckabee Sanders Responds to Samantha Bee's "Vile" Ivanka Trump Slur

The 'Full Frontal' host called the president's daughter a "feckless c—" during a Wednesday segment.

Samantha Bee has come under fire for referring to Ivanka Trump as a "feckless c—" on her TBS comedy show.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday called Bee's language "vile and vicious" and said executives at TBS and corporate parent Time Warner "must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned."

Bee's reference came toward the end of a segment about President Trump's immigration policies on her show, Full Frontal, on Wednesday. She used the slur in urging Ivanka Trump to speak to her father about policies that separate children from their parents.

Bee said, "Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to fucking stop it."

Megyn Kelly also criticized Bee on Twitter.

There was no immediate comment from TBS on Thursday.