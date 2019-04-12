Sarah Huckabee Sanders Skipping White House Correspondents' Dinner

The White House press secretary was mocked by comedian Michelle Wolf's during last year's dinner.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was lambasted by comedian Michelle Wolf last year, has decided to skip this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"I’m not planning to attend," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an email on Friday. "I’m going to travel with the president for his rally that evening."

Her boss, President Trump, told reporters last Friday that he would skip the "boring," "negative" dinner for a third straight year and instead hold a political rally, as he did last year.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, who attended last year's dinner (and was also made fun of by Wolf), has not responded to emailed comments about her plans.

The dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 27. The White House Correspondents' Association, which runs the dinner, selected a historian — rather than a comedian, as is tradition — to speak at this year's event.

Last year, Sanders also attended several social events held in conjunction with the dinner, including an after-party hosted by MSNBC.