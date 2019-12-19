POLITICS Sarah Huckabee Sanders Stokes Twitter Feud With Joe Biden 9:29 PM PST 12/19/2019 by the Associated Press FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Steven Ferdman/Getty Images; Daniel Carde/Getty Images The former Vice President imitated a stutter as he related a tale of how he connects with people as he campaigns, including a child who may have had a speech impediment. An onstage moment from Thursday night's Democratic debate has sparked a Twitter back-and-forth between President Donald Trump's former spokeswoman and Joe Biden. The former vice president imitated a stutter as he related a tale of how he connects with people as he campaigns, including a child who may have had a speech impediment. Afterward, former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to imitate a stutter as she tweeted, "I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate." Sanders followed up with a tweet saying she wasn't making fun of anyone but "pointing out I can’t follow much of anything Biden is talking about." Biden suffered from a stutter as a child. After the debate, he tweeted in response, "I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter" and encouraged "empathy" to understand those who have experienced the same. If you believe we need to bring empathy back to the White House chip in $5: https://t.co/5kbka2BrL9 pic.twitter.com/s3mGJHxXBB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019 FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME the Associated Press THRnews@thr.com @thr