Sarah Hyland to Star in Rom-Com 'The Wedding Year'

'Legally Blonde' filmmaker Robert Luketic will direct.

Sarah Hyland will star in the rom-com The Wedding Year for Lakeshore Entertainment.

Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic will helm the feature, which centers on a marriage-resistant Los Angeles photographer (Hyland) who is invited to 15 weddings in the same year with her new ready-to-settle-down boyfriend.

Lakeshore’s Gary Lucchesi, Marc Reid and Mark Korshak will produce, with Hyland executive producing.

Production will begin later this month in Los Angeles. Lakeshore will be presenting The Wedding Year for sales at Cannes.

Hyland, who is repped by WME, RKM and Gang Tyre, is best known for her role on ABC's long-running series Modern Family, which is wrapping up its ninth season.

Luketic, who previously worked with Lakeshore on the Katherine Heigl-starrer The Ugly Truth, is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Bloom Hergott.