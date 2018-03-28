Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Silence on Cynthia Nixon's N.Y. Governor Bid

SJP is the only 'Sex and the City' alum to have not publicly backed her castmate's campaign to oust Andrew Cuomo in Albany.

Sarah Jessica Parker has finally broken her silence on Sex and the City castmate Cynthia Nixon's run for New York governor, but stopped short of an endorsement.

In a short statement to Page Six, Parker said that: “Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Parker's reticence, thus far, stands in marked contrast to the ringing endorsement from Kristin Davis who tweeted on the day Nixon officially announced her campaign, "I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor!"

Kim Cattrall, who is in a long-running and very public feud with Parker, was more reserved in her backing for Nixon, tweeting, “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

Nixon's run for governor has ruffled a few feathers in Albany, with many New York pols questioning the star's political credentials — with one describing her as an "unqualified lesbian."