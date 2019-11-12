Sarah Jessica Parker Quizzes Kristin Davis on 'Sex and the City' Knowledge

Parker called in to 'Watch What Happens Live' to test her former co-star's memory of their time working together.

Kristin Davis put her Sex and the City memory to the test when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday.

The actress, who starred on the HBO series from 1998-2004 and its subsequent movies in 2008 and 2010 as Charlotte York, began the game by stating that her co-star Cynthia Nixon most resembled her character in real life. Nixon played Miranda Hobbes on the series, while Sarah Jessica Parker portrayed Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Cattrall appeared as Samantha Jones.

Parker concluded the game by calling in to ask Davis "a real brain teaser" question. "I'm gonna focus it on food because that's basically what we talked about all the time," Parker said. "Get in your little time machine. I want you to go back to Morocco to the set of when we were doing Sex and the City 2 and I'm gonna ask you what did we eat every day at 11:30?"

Davis enthusiastically answered that they would eat "the tomato sandwiches from the crafty, but we had to walk a really long way."

Parker said she was correct and added that she also ate "a particular delicious ham baguette every day."

Earlier in the game, Davis revealed her least favorite storyline from the show. "There was this one time with this guy I was having sex with had to shout like, 'Bitch! Whore!' in my face. I really, really hated it," she recalled. "I hated it so much."

Davis was also asked which character's wardrobe was the least appealing to her and she answered that she personally liked Samantha's clothes the least.

The actress later revealed if she thought that Carrie should have ended up with Chris Noth's Mr. Big or John Corbett's Aidan. "I love John Corbett so, so much, but I do think she was meant for Big," she answered.

Watch the full game below.