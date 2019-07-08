Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Reported Male Co-Star's Inappropriate Behavior to Her Agent

"Within hours everything had changed. He said to them, 'If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city,'" the actress revealed about the on-set incident in an interview with NPR's 'Fresh Air.'

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that she was forced to report her male co-star to her agent following his inappropriate behavior on set.

In an interview with NPR's Fresh Air, which aired last Wednesday, Parker opened up about an on-set incident that led her to talk to her agent and almost leave a project. She said that the co-star "was behaving, not only inappropriately, but perhaps even I would say, they weren’t living up to contractual obligations as well."

"I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was, I didn't feel entirely in a position — no matter what my role was on set — I didn't feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately," she said. "Which strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful."

"I had every right to say, 'This is inappropriate.' I could have felt safe in going to a superior. And, in fact, I will say, when there was a situation with somebody and I did go to my agent because I felt I was no longer able to convey how uncomfortable this was making me, how inappropriate it was," Parker continued. "Within hours everything had changed. He said to them, 'If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city,' where I was shooting, 'and she will not be returning.'"

Parker added that filming the remainder of the project was not "perfectly pleasant," though she did feel "safe and better" after talking to her agent.

"I didn't have to listen to jokes about me or my figure or what people thought they could talk me into doing," she said. "All these men. That stopped."

The actress added that she had no expectations that her co-star would change. "The nature of the person who I felt was really the instigator, this was a grown man, a very big movie star and, you know, he was baked, meaning his personality, it was cooked," she explained. "He was a formed person and that wasn’t going to change. But I felt certainly better and safer, like I could finish what I had agreed to do."

Parker also reflected on the #MeToo movement during the interview. She explained that the movement opened her eyes to the way she had been treated by men in the industry in the past.

"I would say, until about six or eight months ago that I started recognizing countless experiences of men behaving poorly, inappropriately, and all the ways that I had made it possible to keep coming to work or to remain on set, or to simply just push it down, push it away, find a little space for it and move on," she said.

The actress added that she didn't allow her male co-star's inappropriate actions "consume" her in the past. "To be honest, I don't know why I either wasn't courageous or more destroyed by some of the things that I was privy to, that I was on the receiving end of," she admitted.