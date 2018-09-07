Sarah Jessica Parker Says 'Sex & the City' Looks "Tone-Deaf" 20 Years Later

"You couldn't make 'Sex and the City' today because of the lack of diversity on screen," she said of a potential reboot for the HBO show, which starred four white actresses.

After the anniversary that launched a thousand think pieces, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged that the groundbreaking show now looks “tone-deaf."

"You couldn't make it today because of the lack of diversity on screen," the Divorce actress said of the HBO show's four white leads at the Deauville Film Festival, where she was on hand for the premiere of her new film Here and Now (called Blue Night in the States). "I personally think it would feel bizarre."

And now that the third movie based on the hit HBO show has been scrapped, marking the end of the franchise, the producer also pooh-poohed the idea of a reboot. “I don't know that you could do it with a different cast,” she said. “I think that's radical and interesting, but you can't pretend it's the same.”

“It wouldn't be a reboot as I understand it," she continued. "If you came back and did six episodes, you'd have to acknowledge the city is not hospitable to those same ideas. You'd look like you were generationally removed from reality, but it would be certainly interesting to see four diverse women experiencing NYC their way. … It would be interesting and very worthwhile exploring, but it couldn't be the same.”

Asked about the effects of #MeToo on the business, Parker prefaced her comments by acknowledging she might “get in trouble for this,” calling it a post-feminist movement. “I take comfort in that movements take time, and I don't see it as a feminist movement,” she said. “I look at it as a humanist movement, because it's not just about women in the workplaces, it's [about] the LGBTQ community.”

She also called the much-vaunted 50/50 by 2020 pledge to achieve gender equality in film by 2020 “admirable.” However, she added that she doesn't believe the film industry will be able to achieve that goal because women have been kept out of various positions and won't have enough experience to move up in a scant two years.

Parker also sounded off on the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying they have kept her “distracted” on her European tour. Parker cited Sen. Kamala Harris as being particularly forceful in not backing down in grilling the Supreme Court candidate, even though she believes the outcome of the hearings is predetermined.

“It's not as if there's a winning strategy except to give as much information to the American people and to make our leaders think about that vote. We're still a democracy, we're clinging to democracy,” she said. “It doesn't mean we're going to like the outcome, but all the ways in which we can circle the wagons and protect our democracy, I think it's vital.”

Parker added that she is “so proud” of SATC co-star and current New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon for being tough in a recent debate against sitting Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

As for Here and Now, Parker said taking on the role of a dying jazz singer was “one of the great creative experiences of my entire life.” The intense, 16-day shoot saw her take to the stage to sing, as well as tell a more melancholy story than viewers may be used to seeing from the actres.

"Sometimes it's not strength," she said about character's search for connection. "I don't know that strength is about feeling confident and empowered, I think there is as much strength in a story about someone that feels weak. I don't want to get too wrapped up in 'strong women.' I don't think that's actually a destination."