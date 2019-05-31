From Mushrooms to Apple Peels: Sarah Paulson, Liam Hemsworth Are Embracing Hollywood's New Eco-Friendly Fabrics

Liam Hemsworth at May's Met Gala in vegan shoes, Sarah Paulson at the U.K. 'Glass' premiere in faux fur.

Fashion's future fabrics are being adopted on Hollywood's red carpets, including the Met Gala: "The bar was set high with Benedict when he announced that he wanted to wear vegan fabrics."

MENA SUVARI

Last year, the actress wore black Veerah shoes crafted from upcycled apple peels to an event. "Desirable product is now within reach," says Suvari, adding that it's no longer "a challenge to find items that [are] creative within a cruelty-free design." (veerah.com, $298)

ALICIA SILVERSTONE

"Since adopting a vegan lifestyle 20 years ago, my wardrobe has been vegan," says Silverstone, who wore Stella McCartney at December's HFPA holiday party. McCartney partnered with Bolt Threads to make her iconic Falabella bag from lab-grown mushroom "leather."

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH

The star's bespoke Met Gala suit by tailor Labassa Woolfe consisted of bamboo fabric by Huddersfield Fine Worsteds, with a "peace silk" lining from silkworms that weren't boiled for the silk. "The suit feels similar to cashmere," says stylist Joe Woolfe.

DAKOTA FANNING

The silky dress worn by Fanning at H&M's Conscious Launch Party in April was made of fibers from citrus peels. "It doesn't have to look like a plant to be made from a plant," Fanning told THR. "You would never know the difference with something that's not sustainable."

This story first appeared in the May 29 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.