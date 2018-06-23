Sarah Sanders Says She Was Kicked Out of Restaurant Because She Works For Trump

The Yelp page for the small business has since been flooded with pro-Trump one stars and anti-Trump five stars.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Saturday morning said via social media she was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia because the owner allegedly did not like that she worked for Donald Trump.

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so," Sanders posted on the official press secretary account.

A fiery back and forth immediately began on social media, some — like Sanders' father, Mike Huckabee — condemning the business, while others laughed at the irony, pointing toward the recent Supreme Court decision that revolved around a Colorado baker who refused service to a gay couple.

The restaurant in question is called The Red Hen. On a Twitter page Saturday morning, the establishment with the same name posted: "Good morning! @PressSec went to the unaffiliated @RedHenLex last night, not to our DC-based restaurant."

