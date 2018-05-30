Sarah Silverman-Produced Comedy 'Please Understand Me' to Debut on Facebook (Exclusive)

Created by Steven Feinartz and Ahamed Weinberg, the Jash-produced comedy series will feature comedians hashing out fake problems for a real-life therapist.

Sarah Silverman is bringing her comedic sensibilities to Facebook.

The I Love You, America host is set to executive produce and narrate a new comedy series for Facebook's Watch video platform. Hailing from Group Nine-owned digital studio Jash, Please Understand Me offers a comedic take on couples therapy.

Each episode of the five-part series, which was created by Steven Feinartz (The Bitter Buddha) and Ahamed Weinberg (Comedy Bang Bang), will feature two mismatched comedians who hash out problems in their fake relationships in front of a real therapist. The therapist may be in on the joke but still has to attempt to conduct counseling sessions for the couples, who reveal their backstories on the fly.

"Ahamed and Steve have created something I've never seen before and I love getting to be a part of it," said Silverman.

Jash chief creative officer Daniel Kellison added, "One of the thrills of our work here at Jash is discovering and cultivating amazing new comedic voices. Please Understand Me is the culmination of those efforts, starting with the wholly original and fertile minds of Ahamed and Steven, the brilliant and nurturing instincts of our beloved partner, Sarah Silverman, and the adept and skillful navigation of [executive producer] Max Broude and the Jash team."

Comedians expected to appear on the series include Ismael Loutfi, Natalie Palamides, Rory Scovel, Mo Collins and Punkie Johnson. Weinberg will star in the final episode of the first season.

Please Understand Me is being executive produced by Feinartz, Weinberg, Silverman and Amy Zvi. It debuts Wednesday and will stream weekly on a dedicated page for the Facebook Watch tab. It will also be via Group Nine-owned Thrillist.

Group Nine, which in addition to owning Thrillist operates The Dodo and NowThis, is announcing Please Understand Me a little over six months after it acquired Jash for an undisclosed price. All told, the company generates over 5 billion monthly video views.

Facebook's Watch platform debuted less than a year ago to provide a designated home for watching video. The social networking giant has been bulking up on original programming for the platform, including docuseries Ball in the Family, comedy Loosely Exactly Nicole and upcoming drama series Five Points and Queen America.