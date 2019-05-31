Sarah Silverman's 'The Bedwetter' Musical Sets World Premiere

The show is part of the 2019-20 slate at the Atlantic Theater Company, along with new plays by Ethan Coen, Jack Thorne, Stephen Adly Guirgis and Eboni Booth.

The poignant and startlingly personal memoir that traces Sarah Silverman's path from childhood to shamelessly smutty adulthood, The Bedwetter, will make its off-Broadway debut as a stage musical early next summer.

Co-written by Silverman with playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other), the show's world premiere is set for May 9-June 28, 2020 at the Atlantic Theater Company's mainstage venue, the Linda Gross Theater. It features a score by Fountains of Wayne founding member Adam Schlesinger, who collaborated with Silverman on the lyrics.

The musical is adapted from Silverman's bestselling 2010 book, subtitled Stories of Courage, Redemption and Pee.

Also announced for the Atlantic's new season slate are world-premiere plays by Jack Thorne, a Tony winner for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Stephen Adly Guirgis, who won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama with Between Riverside and Crazy; and Ethan Coen, who returns to the Atlantic with another program of one-acts.

Thorne will bow Sunday (Sept. 5-Oct. 13), directed by Lee Sunday Evans. The play examines the difficulties of looking ahead to the future while still being consumed by the past, a dilemma viewed through a group of friends whose emotional truths are uncorked when they gather for a book club.

John Ortiz directs Guirgis' harrowing and humorous slice of life in a New York City halfway house, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Hell (Nov. 14-Dec. 22), which is co-produced by the Atlantic with LAByrinth Theater Company.

In A Play is a Poem (May 20-June 21, 2020), staged by Atlantic artistic director Neil Pepe, Coen brings his wry observations to settings that range from the hillbilly hollows of Appalachia through the executive suites of Hollywood to a New York tenement apartment.

The season is rounded out by the U.S. premiere of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide (Jan. 30-March 15), winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, an exploration of mothers and daughters covering three generations; and the world premiere of actress-playwright Eboni Booth's Paris (Jan. 8-Feb. 9), about the isolation of one of the only black people in the Vermont town that gives the play its title.

In addition, the Atlantic for Kids season will launch this fall with The Big One-Oh! (Sept. 28-Oct. 20), a world-premiere musical based on Dean Pitchford's picture book of the same name, about a friendless boy planning a 10th birthday party for himself and his imaginary monster companions. The show features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald, music by Doug Besterman and lyrics by Pitchford.