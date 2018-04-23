Sarasota Film Festival Names Award Winners

Titles that received recognition include Chloe Zhao's 'The Rider,' 'I Am Not a Witch,' 'Minding the Gap,' 'RBG' and 'Hearts Beat Loud.'

The Sarasota Film Festival, the 20th annual edition of which came to a close on Saturday, has announced its award winners in 10 categories.

Judges Penelope Ann Miller, Roberto Bentivegna and Patrick Harrison decided that I Am Not A Witch by director Rungango Nyoni won the narrative feature competition. Minding the Gap by Bing Liu was the documentary feature prize winner, as chosen by Tatiana Siegel (senior film writer at The Hollywood Reporter), Melissa Silverstein and Mark Bailey.

Sarasota also featured a Independent Visions jury prize, which includes a distribution deal from FACTORY 25. This year, that award went to Milford Graves: Full Mantis by Jake Meginsky and Neil Young. Matt Grady, Autumn Bailey and Penny Lane sat on the jury for Independent Visions.

Lastly, Orson Cummings, Judge Charles Williams and Del Jacobs judged the shorts competitions. They chose The Burden by Niki Linderoth von Bahr for best animated short, Lunch Time by Alireza Ghasemi for narrative short and Sand Men by Tal Amiran for documentary short.

The film festival also hands out four audience awards in the categories of best narrative feature, documentary feature, short film and best in world cinema. Hearts Beat Loud by Brett Haley, RBG by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, Mr. Connolly Has ALS by Dan Habib and Maktub by Oded Raz took home these awards, respectively.

Presented by The Huisking Foundation, the Terry Porter Visionary Award went to The Rider by Chloe Zhao for “its spirit of independence and experimentation,” according to the festival.

Jury members also awarded a special recognition award to Helena Howard in Josephine Decker's Madeline’s Madeline, a special mention for visionary storytelling to Notes on an Appearance (Ricky D’Ambrose) and a prize for social commentary to The Sentence (Rudy Valdez).

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the 20th anniversary of the Sarasota Film Festival, which brought together groundbreaking films and important conversations for our audiences,” said president of the Sarasota Film Festival, Mark Famiglio, in a statement. “Congratulations to this year’s winners, the esteemed festival jury and our audiences have thoroughly enjoyed your engaging and inspiring films, and we thank you for letting us showcase them here in Sarasota.”

This year's Sarasota Film Festival took place from April 13 to April 22.