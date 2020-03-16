'Saturday Night Live' Suspends Next Three Shows Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The NBC staple had been set to air its next episode on March 28.

NBC's Saturday Night Live is going dark amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The late-night sketch series is shutting down for three weeks, according to a source with knowledge of the news. NBC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

SNL had been set to return March 28 with John Krasinski as the host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest. Like other films that had been slated for a release soon, Krasinski's movie A Quiet Place Part II was already pushed back until later this year.

Of course, SNL films in front of a live studio audience, and many other shows that do so (such as Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and late-night talk shows) have already suspended filming.

SNL is 16 episodes into its 21-episode season and it is currently unclear whether the comedy series will pick back up for those final episodes. NBC is expected to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as the situation develops.

In New York, where SNL films, Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all movie theaters, nightclubs and concert venues to close by Tuesday. Restaurants, bars and cafes can stay open but are limited to food delivery and takeout only.