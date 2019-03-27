Saudi Arabia Launches New Ministry of Culture to Oversee Film Initiatives

The government body will oversee organizations such as the Saudi Film Council and puts in place a new power structure to help expand the Kingdom's nascent entertainment sector, which is set to include a newly-announced film festival.

In a glitzy announcement made in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia officially kick-started the engines of its new Ministry of Culture.

The arrival of the ministry has been seen by many in the local film industry as a significant game-changer for the country’s nascent sector, with the government body – headed up by Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan, who was appointed Saudi’s first culture minister last year – overseeing a number of different organizations, alongside putting in place a clear power structure to help spearhead major objectives going forward.

The launch event itself, which took place in the Saudi capital’s museum district in front of several hundred guests, had caused something of a stir in the Gulf, with several regional industry figures curious as to what was actually being launched.

It also landed less than 18 months after the Kingdom’s landmark announcement that it was lifting a ban on public cinemas, and less than a year after the new Saudi Film Council unveiled a number of new initiatives – including a film fund, film commission and tax incentives package – from Cannes.

However, there has been relatively little activity over the past 10 months, with insiders saying that the pause button had been hit as the new Ministry was being established and the sector was being recalibrated to fit beneath it.

Among those falling under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture is the Saudi Film Council, alongside the General Culture Authority. Other new film initiatives announced at the Riyadh event were the Red Sea International Film Festival and a National Film Archive. Details of both are yet to be unveiled.

“Today marks a turning point in the history of our nation. It is rare that a nation undergoes such a massive revival of its culture. And that is exactly what is happening with the launch of this Ministry,” said Prince Badr at the launch. “The transformation of arts and culture will benefit all Saudis, young and old, from every corner of our country. It will help build bridges of understanding. And for our children we will build a Saudi Arabia where their creative spirits can flourish, confident of their past, stepping out into the future and into the world.”

Saudi Arabia's emerging cinema industry recently took a hit following the Jamal Khashoggi scandal, the fallout from which saw international theater chain Vue reveal it was putting its plans to open in the Kingdom on hold and Endeavor return a $300 million investment from the public investment fund.