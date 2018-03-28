Savannah Guthrie Apologizes for Cursing Live on 'Today' Show
The NBC co-host immediately took to Twitter after she was heard using a curse word on the family-friendly morning show.
Savannah Guthrie is asking Today viewers to forgive her. In what appeared to be a production mistake, the NBC morning show co-host was heard saying, “Shit, sorry guys,” while preparing for a segment on Wednesday morning’s live broadcast. It wasn’t long before she apologized for the incident in a humorous tweet.
“Check, check - is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is,” she wrote. “So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day." She then added the hashtag #ohdarn.
Today viewers quickly flooded Guthrie’s timeline with positive messages, letting her know that all is forgiven. “You did look like you were concentrating,” one fan wrote. Added another: “We love you. #ohdarn." Several others assured Guthrie that she is not the only one who occasionally lets a curse word slip — or the first to be caught in a hot-mic incident.
Watch Guthrie's slip-up in the video below.