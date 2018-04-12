'Today' Anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: "Free Press Is As Important As Ever"

"Getting facts, getting them right, being accurate, being fast but precise," Guthrie told THR. "To me, being fair is the number one consideration. And all of that is as relevant as ever."

For Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, their goal every morning when they go on air is to deliver the news as accurately as they can. “Our job every morning is to get it first and to get it right,” Kotb told THR. “'Get it right' obviously comes before everything and I think we carry that responsibility and it really matters to us.”

While the media has faced scrutiny thanks to politics and the term “fake news” being thrown around, Guthrie stresses that free press is critical today. “I think the media is as important as ever. I think the free press is as important as ever. There are more sources of information than ever before and I think that’s great. I’m a bit believer in the free market place of ideas,” she said.

She added, “I also think that good ol' tried-and-true journalism still has a really important place, maybe more important than ever. Getting facts, getting them right, being accurate, being fast but precise. To me, being fair is the No. 1 consideration. And all of that is as relevant as ever.”

The two anchors have had their fair share of nerve-wracking interviews on Today, including ones with high-ranking politicians and Hollywood stars. “I guess the things that make my heart pound a little are hunky celebrities,” Kotb laughed. “Sometimes that’s the case. I mean you do sweat a little bit.”

As for Gunthrie, she told THR, “I always get a little bit nervous and anxious before doing big political interviews because they require the most study, they require the most thought, they require the most depth and they are the most high scrutinized so that makes me nervous. That makes me anxious but I hope it also makes me on top of my game.”