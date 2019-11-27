Savannah Guthrie Suffers Eye Injury, Temporarily Loses Vision

The 'Today' show co-host has been absent from the NBC morning show as she recovers after tearing her retina in an accident with her son's toy train.

Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday called in to the Today show to reveal that her absence this week is due to an eye injury. The morning show co-anchor explained that the injury came while playing with her 2-year-old son, Charley, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman.

"Charley threw a toy train right at my eye, and it tore my retina," she told her co-hosts. "It has a really pointy edge and he threw it right at me."

Guthrie went on to say that she temporarily lost vision in her right eye because of the accident. "It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later," she continued. "It turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina would detach. They told me to just take it easy and they’ve been doing a bunch of laser procedures to avoid having to do the whole surgery."

The mom of two — who also shares daughter Vale, 5, with Feldman — added, "I really did lose my vision in my right eye. It was so blurry from — not to get too gross — but there was so much blood in my eye that it completely blocked my vision."

Guthrie said that a full recovery is "looking more hopeful" as she is working with her doctors to "weld back" her retina. Still, she remains uncertain about her attendance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday in New York, which she typically attends with the Today show team.

"I’m actually still hoping I can do the parade tomorrow," said Guthrie. "I’m not supposed to jump up and down because it’s kind of literally hanging by a thread. But I’m very positive because I think it’s going to be OK."

Before ending her call, Guthrie said that Charley "doesn't even know what he did," adding that she "wouldn't want to make him feel bad" for causing her injury. "He hears me talking about it and he has no idea. I was FaceTiming with my mom to tell her and he came running in and said, 'I did it!'" she said before joking, "He's a bruiser!"

Listen to Guthrie explain the accident in the video below.