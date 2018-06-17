Martin Bregman, Legendary Producer of 'Scarface' and 'Dog Day Afternoon,' Dies at 92

Actor Al Pacino once described the producer as "my guy."

Martin Bregman, the seasoned producer behind Scarface and Dog Day Afternoon, has died at 92, WNBC 4 New York reported Saturday night. The producer died of a cerebral hemorrhage on Saturday evening, the outlet reported.

Bregman, who actor Al Pacino once described in a Hollywood Reporter interview as "my guy," also produced Carlito's Way, Serpico and Sea of Love with the actor, and was slated to produce David Ayer's upcoming adaptation of Scarface.

Pacino has often credited the producer with offering him crucial early career guidance. "I'm missing a lot not having him around anymore," Pacino said in a 2014 THR interview after Bregman had returned. "I must say, because he was what is so rare in what we do: a facilitator. You need a facilitator."

Outside of his work with Pacino, Bragman produced titles including 1999's The Bone Collector, starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, 1997's Martin Lawrence and Tim Robbins action comedy Nothing to Lose and 1998's One Tough Cop starring Stephen Baldwin.

The producer also frequently collaborated with Alan Alda, joining the writer-director on titles including 1979's Meryl Streep political drama The Seduction of Joe Tynan, 1986's Sweet Liberty with Michael Caine and Michelle Pfeiffer, and 1990's Betsy's Wedding, the Molly Ringwald comedy.

Bregman is survived by his wife Cornelia. According to WNBC, the funeral will be private.

More to come...