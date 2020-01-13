Oscars: Scarlett Johansson, Bong Joon Ho Among Double Nominees

'Harriet' star Cynthia Erivo, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director Quentin Tarantino and 'Joker' director Todd Phillips each earned two nods.

Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo were among the seven people who received double mentions when the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 2020 Oscars on Monday morning.

Both women were recognized for their acting, nabbing nods for best actress. Johansson was also nominated for her supporting role in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit. Erivo's second mention came for her songwriting, alongside Joshuah Brian Campbell, for Harriet's "Stand Up." Her recognitions are the only nods for Kasi Lemmons' Harriet Tubman biopic.

Four out of the five nominees for best director also received nods for their adapted and original screenplays: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (Joker) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). The only director not recognized for both is Martin Scorsese, but Steven Zaillian who wrote The Irishman script, was nominated in the best adapted screenplay category.

The seventh and final double nominee is Randy Newman. Newman's nods come for the music and lyrics he wrote for Toy Story 4's "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" and the original score for Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

Joker leads the nominations with 11, immediately followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which received 10 nominations apiece. Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite nabbed six noms each. Ford v Ferrari got four nods.

The 92nd Academy Awards will go hostless for the second year in a row and airs Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.