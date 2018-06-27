Scarlett Johansson Denies "Demeaning" Claim She Auditioned to Date Tom Cruise

A former Scientologist accused the 'Avengers' actress of being one of listed women to audition to date the actor following his split from Nicole Kidman years ago.

Scarlett Johansson is fighting back against a claim that she auditioned to date Tom Cruise following his split from Nicole Kidman.

“The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that,” Johansson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

While appearing on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday, Tighe said that while serving as a member of Cruise's Scientology security unit, he came across reports of women who auditioned to be in a relationship with the actor, one of which was Johansson. Though Tighe explained that he only saw the reports after they were accidentally sent to his printer, he said he only recalled Johansson because hers was the only name he recognized.

“Another actress, Erika Christensen, had to disconnect from Scarlett Johansson because it didn’t go well. That was in that report,” Tighe said.

Apart from Johansson, the Church of Scientology also denied Tighe's claims regarding his role with Cruise.

Karin Pouw, from the Church of Scientology International, told Kelly, "Brendan Tighe was a Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization security guard/night watchman from 2002 to 2009. The 'access' he boasts of having was largely limited to viewing security cameras from a guard booth. He was removed from that position for dereliction of duty."

Tighe's accusation surrounding Johansson and Cruise is not the first time an alleged dating process for the actor has been rumored. According to a Vanity Fair article published in 2012, members of Scientology underwent an audition process to see if they were a suitable match for Cruise. Actress Nazanin Boniadi was reportedly selected and was in a relationship with the actor from November 2004 to January 2005.