Scarlett Johansson Joins Taika Waititi's World War II Film 'Jojo Rabbit'

Scarlett Johansson is climbing aboard director Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok follow-up, a movie set in Nazi-era Germany.

The Rough Night actress is in final negotiations to star in Jojo Rabbit, a satirical film centering on a 10-year-old boy figuring out how to fit in in an increasingly fascistic Germany and creating an imaginary friend as a result. Johansson will play his mother, who doesn't understand her child and the challenges he's facing.

Waititi, who wrote the script, is producing alongside Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley for Fox Searchlight. Production is expected to begin in the spring.

Johansson, who is currently starring in Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, is, like Waititi, a Marvel alum, having acted in multiple films for the comics house as Natasha Romanoff, alias Black Widow. She is set to star in an upcoming and long-awaited stand-alone film for the character, with a script penned by Jac Schaeffer.

