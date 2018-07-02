Scarlett Johansson Reteams With 'Ghost in the Shell' Director for True-Life Massage Parlor Film 'Rub & Tug'

Rupert Sanders will direct with Joel Silver and New Regency producing.

Scarlett Johannson is reteaming with Rupert Sanders, who directed her in Ghost in the Shell, for Rub & Tug, a drama about a true-life sexually ambivalent massage parlor owner, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Joel Silver and New Regency will produce the pic about Jean Marie Gill, a woman to be played by Johannson who succeeded in Pittsburgh's 1970s and 1980s massage parlor and prostitution business by assuming the identity of a man, Dante 'Tex' Gill.

Gill in 1984 was convicted of tax evasion and served seven years in federal prison. Rub & Tug, which combines the criminal world and transgender sexuality, is a co-production between Silver's Silver Pictures, Tobey Maguire’s Material Pictures and Johansson’s These Pictures banners.

Sanders earlier directed Johannson and Takeshi Kitano in the live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell, the DreamWorks production based on the famous Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow.

Johannson is repped by CAA. Sanders is repped by CAA.