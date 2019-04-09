Scarlett Johansson Suffers Paparazzi Scare After 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Taping (Report)

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star's car was pursued after taping the show on Monday night.

Scarlett Johansson had a dangerous brush with paparazzi on Monday following a taping the actress did of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

NBC Los Angeles reports that the Avengers: Endgame star's car was pursued after taping the show. Johansson was in the car with two people, but not driving. Capt. Steve Lurie of the LAPD told NBC that paparazzi were following Johansson's car in a dangerous fashion and that they felt unsafe.

Police said that after a stop, Johansson made it home safely and no further action was taken.

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Johansson's rep on Monday night but have not, as yet, received a reply.