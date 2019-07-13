Scarlett Johansson on Freedom of Film Casting: "I Should be Able to Play Any Person, Tree, Animal"

The actress shared her opinions via an interview with culture magazine 'As If,' noting also that society would be "more connected" if everyone allowed others to have their own feelings.

Opening up about the intricacies of political correctness in film casting, Scarlett Johansson shared her opinion that as an actor, she should be free to interpret a wide range of characters — anything she sees fit.

"You know, as an actor I should be able to play any person, or any tree, or any animal, because that's my job and the requirements of my job," she said in a cover story for As If magazine.

Johansson added, "I feel like [political correctness is] a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions.'

She went on to say, "I think society would be more connected if we just allowed others to have their own feelings and not expect everyone to feel the way we do."

Last June, Johansson pulled out of the film Rub & Tug, in which she had been cast to play a trans man, real life figure Dante Tex Gill, gangster and massage parlor owner. "In light of recent ethical questions surrounding my casting as Dante Tex Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project," said Johansson at the time.

Back in 2016, the actor was the subject of widespread controversy when she appeared in an adaptation of Japanese anime hit Ghost in the Shell. Fans were disappointed that a Japanese actor was not cast in the lead role instead, declaring an outrage of "whitewashing." The film was poorly received upon its release.