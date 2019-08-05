'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' to Feature Lana Del Rey "Season of the Witch" Cover

The movie hits theaters on August 9.

Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is getting a musical boost from Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey.

Del Rey has covered Donovan's "Season of the Witch" for movie based on the popular books series by Alvin Schwartz.

Del Ray, who will be presenting del Toro his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is gearing up for the release of her sixth studio album, Norman Fucking Rockwell.

"I have admired Lana’s music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with ‘Season of the Witch’ — that she would use her alchemy to transform it," said del Toro. "She is a great artist and has been an amazing partner with us in this adventure. It is an honor for me to have met her."

CBS Films and eOne Entertainment are behind Scary Stories, which will hit theaters on Aug. 9 via Lionsgate.

A new trailer for Scary Stories that features Del Rey’s "Season of the Witch” can be viewed below.