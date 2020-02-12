Scenario Communications Taps Jennifer Reed and Molly Kukla to Launch New Division

The appointments reunite the pair with their former colleagues from BWR Public Relations.

Scenario Communications has hired senior public relations strategists Jennifer Reed and Molly Kukla to launch and oversee a TV and entertainment division at the company. Reed will serve as executive vp, overseeing all TV publicity and communication strategies, in partnership with Kukla as account director.

The move comes after Scenario was founded in December 2018 by Hayley Antonian, Ron Hofmann and Steven Wilson, along with entrepreneur and business strategist Brian Lee, who recently passed a one-year anniversary.

"I’m honored and excited for this opportunity to shepherd this new division at Scenario to round out their already exciting portfolio," Reed said in a statement. "I have admired what Steven, Hayley and Ron have built over the last year, and both Molly and I feel so grateful to be able to join them and continue to build the company into something really incredible."

Both joined from BWR, former home to Antonian, Hoffmann and Wilson. Reed served as the senior vp television at BWR, while Kukla held the title of director of television. They both led campaigns for television, entertainment and digital clients, including launching the Spectrum Originals platform with series such as L.A.’s Finest, starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union; the revival of Mad About You, starring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser; Fremantle (America’s Got Talent, Celebrity Family Feud, The Price is Right); and campaigns for network clients such as TNT, TBS, HBO Max, National Geographic and WGN America.

Prior to joining BWR, Reed spent seven years under the News Corporation umbrella in the publicity departments for 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Broadcasting Company.