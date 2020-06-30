'Schitt's Creek' Leads Dorian TV Award Nominations

Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood' follows closely behind with six nods, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA) unveiled Tuesday.

Coinciding with Pride month, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA) unveiled their nominations for the inaugural Dorian TV Awards on Tuesday.

Sitcom Schitt's Creek leads with seven nominations, including best TV comedy and best supporting TV performance for Dan Levy. Ryan Murphy's Hollywood follows close behind with six nods including best LGBTQ TV show and most visually striking show. HBO's Hugh Jackman-starrer Bad Education and fantasy miniseries Watchmen each have four nominations.

"With a global pandemic, severe economic strife, the gut-punches of racism and police brutality proverbially hitting us all—this might not seem like the right time for fluffy showbiz awards," said GALECA president Diane Anderson-Minshall. "But it may be more important than ever now to embrace and champion quality stories and push the real Hollywood’s entitled writers, producers, executives and PR reps out of their bubble and into truly reflecting America’s diversity for a change. They have so much power, and entertainment journalism groups like GALECA can make them accountable."

GALECA's executive director John Griffiths added, "Stereotypical, or worse, depictions of LGBTQs and People of Color have greatly contributed to the pain America is in right now. GALECA and its partner organization CGEM: Critics Groups for Equality in Media are determined to press media companies to take more responsibility and hire more underrepresented voices, voices that might say, ‘Hey, why, in 2020, is every single character on this show white, rich and straight except for the token Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and/or Queer baddie or comic foil?'"

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is among the nominees for campiest TV show, while Hulu's Normal People, an adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel, is up for best TV movie or limited series alongside Little Fires Everywhere.

Schitt Creek's Levy, Randy Rainbow, Cate Blanchett, Hannah Gadsby and Trevor Noah are nominated for the Wilde Wit award, which honors a performer, writer or commentator whose observations "both challenge and amuse."

The winners will be announced Aug. 21. Nonprofit organization GALECA was launched in 2009 to explore and celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ-centered content. There are currently over 250 members, all active critics and journalists.

View the complete list of nominations below.

BEST TV DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

BEST TV COMEDY

Better Things (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

The Good Place (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Bad Education (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

Watchmen (HBO)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE - ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE - ACTOR

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE - ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Bad Education (HBO)

Patti LuPone, Hollywood (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE - ACTOR

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Joe Mantello, Hollywood (Netflix)

Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up”, 92nd Academy Awards (ABC)

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Music, Music Everywhere!”, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira, Halftime Show, Super Bowl LIV (Fox)

Janelle Monáe & Billy Porter, Opening Number, 92nd Academy Awards (ABC)

Noah Reid, “Always Be My Baby”, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Bad Education (HBO)

Hollywood (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Vida (Starz)

We’re Here (HBO)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

Cheer (Netflix)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

Gentified (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

One Day at a Time (Pop)

Vida (Starz)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Hollywood (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

AJ and the Queen (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

The Great (Hulu)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD

(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Dan Levy

Randy Rainbow

Hannah Gadsby

Cate Blanchett

Trevor Noah