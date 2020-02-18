Canadian Screen Awards: 'Schitt's Creek' Leads Nominations

On the film front, François Girard’s 'The Song of Names,' the Clive Owen and Tim Roth-starring Holocaust drama, nabbed nine nods.

Eugene and Dan Levy's Schitt's Creek on Tuesday nabbed a field-leading 26 nominations for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards, the national film and TV awards.

The Canadian laugher, originally a CBC and then a Pop TV comedy, will compete for best comedy and best comedy writing, with both Eugene and Dan Levy scoring acting nominations alongside stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy.

And the CBC's Anne With an E, the adaptation of Anne of Green Gables co-produced with Netflix, grabbed 17 nominations, followed by the Billy Campbell and Karine Vanasse-starring Cardinal, a Hulu murder mystery drama originally from CTV, coming away with 14 nominations.

Schitt's Creek, a cult comedy about a wealthy family who goes broke, will contend in the best comedy category against CTV's Jann, Netflix/CBC's Kim's Convenience, Hulu/CTV's Letterkenny and Netflix/CBC's Workin' Moms.

The best drama competition will see Netflix's Anne With an E and Hulu's Cardinal go up against CBC's Coroner, Lifetime/Global's Mary Kills People and History's Vikings. Anne With an E, which hails from Emmy-winning writer Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad), last year picked up the best drama prize at the Canadian Screen Awards, while Schitt's Creek was named best comedy and O'Hara won for best comedy actress.

On the film side, François Girard’s The Song of Names, the Clive Owen and Tim Roth-starring drama about a Jewish musician who barely escaped Poland before the Holocaust, received nine nominations in craft categories. Matthew Rankin's historical dramedy The Twentieth Century earned eight nominations, and Sophie Deraspe's coming-of-age drama Antigone nabbed seven nods.

The Canadian Screen Awards, produced by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, earlier announced that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will receive an Icon Award as the 79-year-old Canada-born game show host battles stage IV pancreatic cancer.

The Canadian Screen Awards will hand out its high-profile trophies on March 29 in Toronto during a gala to air on the CBC network.

A complete list of this year's nominees can be found here.