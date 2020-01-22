'Schitt's Creek' Releases Official Rose Apothecary Goat Milk Products

Plus Netflix fans can buy 'Sabrina' makeup from NYX or belts that the 'Glow' costume designer is creating and using for season four.

Fans of Schitt's Creek, Glow and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will soon be one step closer to inhabiting their beloved fictional worlds, thanks to new cosmetics and accessories based on the television shows.

As the final season of Schitt's Creek is airing on Pop TV, the network approved an official Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 line of rose-scented bath items like those sold in David and Patrick's onscreen shop. Creatives behind Netflix shows Glow and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are respectively releasing '80s belts and colorful makeup palettes themed after their hits, too.

Read about the latest beauty items and fashion accessories to emerge from the peak TV landscape.

Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802

The co-founders of farming lifestyle brand Beekman 1802, Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, believed their lives mirrored the storyline of general store owners David and Patrick on Schitt's Creek. They reached out to Pop TV to say they're "super fans" of the Dan Levy show. Their love is culminating in a collaboration of rosy, goat milk bath goods fit for the apothecary.

Now available after debuting at the New York Schitt's Creek pop-up shop, the Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 capsule includes a whipped body cream ($38), lip balm with botanical extracts ($8), bar soap ($15), rose and jasmine perfume ($40), hand-poured votive candle ($16) and tote bundle ($50). David would approve.

Pattern Attack

The Emmy-nominated costume designer behind Glow, Beth Morgan created Pattern Attack, a collection of belts inspired by the '80s style depicted on the Netflix wrestling drama. Morgan plans to use the hand-crafted belts — with various leathers and buckles — on season four of Glow (and sell them for $230 to $715).

"The fans of Glow are always asking for sources to find amazing belts like the ones I use on the show. Everyone loves how it can elevate even a simple T-shirt and jeans," she says in a statement. "In the '80s, belts were next level ornate and more of a powerful statement than just jewelry. ... I felt a need to return to creating pieces like this that were hand crafted, unique, timeless and exclusive."

Morgan kicks off the launch with a party on Thursday at Recess in Los Angeles, which will be attended by Glow cast and crew.

Netflix x NYX Professional Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup partnered with Netflix for the first time with a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 collection in honor of the spooky show's return on Friday. The line, which came out on Monday, features a limited-edition Spellbook eyeshadow and face palette ($35), as well as collectible Soft Matte Lip Cream Duos ($12 each). NYX is feting the bewitching makeup at the Netflix Home Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The company previously worked with A Star is Born makeup artist Ve Neill on Halloween tutorials, did Halsey's makeup for the 2019 Emmy Awards and designed Chloe x Halle's 2019 Teen Choice Awards glam.