'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Opens Up About Coming Out to His Parents

Dan Levy opened up about coming out to his parents when the cast of Schitt's Creek visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday.

When Cohen asked when Dan Levy came out to his father and co-star Eugene Levy, the actor revealed that he was 18.

"I believe it was mom who just actually said, 'Okay, are you gay?'" added Eugene Levy

"She did. My mom asked me over for lunch one day and I said, 'Yes,'" recalled Dan Levy. "She almost knew. My mom and I have a very close relationship in that sense and it almost felt like she knew that I was ready."

Eugene Levy admitted that he and his wife, Deborah Divine, knew Dan Levy was gay before he came out. "We knew for the longest time," said Eugene Levy. "We were waiting and then mom couldn't wait any longer."

The cast also reflected on their favorite episodes of Schitt's Creek, which is currently in its final season.

"The first and the last," answered Catherine O'Hara.

The elder Levy agreed with O'Hara, who plays his on-screen wife Moira. "That's probably true. Actually the first was the most exciting and the last was just like … a lot of heart there," he said. "I would say for me, it could've been the coming out episode that Patrick (Noah Reid) has with his parents."

Annie Murphy said she had a few favorite episodes. "I had a great time doing 'A Little Bit Alexis,' but I also had a great time being serenaded by Catherine O'Hara in the graduation, Alexis' graduation from high school and I was serenaded by Moira," she said. "That was a great day."

Murphy added that she was inspired by two particular stars when writing the original song "A Little Bit Alexis" for the season five episode "The Hospies." She explained, "It was a lot of Britney and a sprinkle of Paris."

When asked about his favorite episode, Dan Levy said he was "very proud" of the coming out episode. "But I think my favorite episode is our last," he said. "And you haven't seen it yet so that means nothing."

